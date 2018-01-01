January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Deri: $3,500 to every migrant who leaves voluntarily

By
January 1, 2018 18:06

Amnesty International accused the Isreali government of blocking thousands of asylum applications and forcing African migrants to return to dangerous counditions.

2 minute read.



African migrants gesture behind a fence during a protest against Israel's detention policy towards t

African migrants gesture behind a fence during a protest against Israel's detention policy towards them. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN - REUTERS)

Interior Minister Arye Deri outlined a plan on Monday to offer migrants living in Israel a cash incentive to voluntarily leave.

Amnesty International Israel slammed any such proposal, saying the migrants are being forced out and would return to dangerous conditions. It also said that the government is ignoring the thousands of requests for asylum it has received from African migrants.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


It is believed that upwards of 40,000 migrants, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, are currently living in Israel.

According to Deri’s proposal, published on the Population, Immigration and Border Authority (PIBA) website, any migrant in the country who agrees to be sent to their home country or to a third country by March 2018 will receive $3,500, plus funds for their flight and assistance in arranging travel documents. According to PIBA, the proposed grant for so-called “voluntary deportation” will be reduced after March.

Deri and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan released a joint statement on Sunday stating that they plan to present migrants “with two options only: Voluntary deportation or sitting in prison.” Rights groups point out that such a position makes the decision far from voluntary.

PIBA said that any applications for asylum will not be affected by accepting the cash offer, and will be transferred to the third country.

But Amnesty International Israel said on Monday that the government is lying and refusing to consider legitimate asylum applications at all.

“It is forbidden to deport them,” the NGO said in a statement. “Who will handle the open applications, Rwanda?” According to the NGO, some 7,000 asylum seekers from Eritrea and Sudan have tried to file for asylum but were prevented from doing so.

“PIBA never intended to fulfill its role, and is knowingly misleading the legal system, the legislature and the asylum seekers themselves with false information,” said the NGO.

Chen Brill-Egri, who heads the campaign for refugees and asylum seekers for Amnesty International Israel, said that Israel “is crossing all possible red lines” with its “shameful” behavior toward the migrant population.

According to figures released by PIBA on Sunday, no “infiltrators” entered Israel in 2017. This is compared to 18 in 2016 and 220 in 2015, according to the government authority. It also said that 4,012 illegal residents voluntarily left the country in the past 12 months.

A special cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday to discuss Deri and Erdan’s plan. It is unclear if their decisions will end up before the Supreme Court, which has ruled previously that migrants and asylum seekers cannot be detained indefinitely.


Related Content

January 1, 2018
Barkat: With no budget, we’re going to emergency mode

By UDI SHAHAM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 10
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 19
    Elat
    11 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut