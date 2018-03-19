Education Ministry officials arrested for NIS 20 million fraud scandal

Police on Monday detained 18 Education Ministry officials, including senior administrators, over suspicions of corruption and fraud totaling more than NIS 20 million.



The officials are suspected of inflating the number of hours they spent grading both oral and written exams, receiving additional payment from an external company that is financed by the education ministry.





Police launched a covert investigation some three months ago after receiving a complaint by the ministry, which had conducted an internal review raising suspicions of serious irregularities in the markup of final exams by the suspects.Additionally, the investigation uncovered suspicions that several suspects allegedly registered family members as test examiners, even though they were not trained or authorized to do so, and fraudulently billed the external company hundreds of thousands of shekels.The police said in a statement that it “views with severity the violation of integrity and will continue to act to expose and investigate improper processes taking place that exploit public positions in government offices with the aim of extracting funds from the State and at the expense of the Israeli taxpayer unlawfully.”