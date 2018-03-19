March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Education Ministry officials arrested for NIS 20 million fraud scandal

The officials are suspected of inflating the number of hours they spent grading both oral and written exams, receiving additional payment from an external company that is financed by the ministry.

By
March 19, 2018 11:45
Handcuffs

Handcuffs [Illustrative]. (photo credit: INIMAGE)

Police on Monday detained 18 Education Ministry officials, including senior administrators, over suspicions of corruption and fraud totaling more than NIS 20 million.

The officials are suspected of inflating the number of hours they spent grading both oral and written exams, receiving additional payment from an external company that is financed by the education ministry.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Police launched a covert investigation some three months ago after receiving a complaint by the ministry, which had conducted an internal review raising suspicions of serious irregularities in the markup of final exams by the suspects.

Additionally, the investigation uncovered suspicions that several suspects allegedly registered family members as test examiners, even though they were not trained or authorized to do so, and fraudulently billed the external company hundreds of thousands of shekels.

The police said in a statement that it “views with severity the violation of integrity and will continue to act to expose and investigate improper processes taking place that exploit public positions in government offices with the aim of extracting funds from the State and at the expense of the Israeli taxpayer unlawfully.”


Related Content

money
March 19, 2018
Israeli start-up Orbotech sold for $3.4 billion

By MAX SCHINDLER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 30
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 29
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    16 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut