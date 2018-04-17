'Expel or Kill' graffiti sprayed in villages near Nablus

Vandals spray-painted graffiti on walls and slashed tires in the villages of Aswiya and Luban a-Sharqiya, near the West Bank settlement of Eli on Tuesday evening.



According to the human rights group Yesh Din, an Israeli organization working to improve human rights in the West Bank, letters were written to the Nahliel underground, whose members are suspected of the arson attack in the village of Duma in 2015.





The vandals spray-painted the phrases: "Expel or kill", and "enough with administrative orders."'Price tag' attacks are usually conducted by radical Israeli settlers against both Palestinians and Israeli security forces with political undertones.This is not the first offense of "price-tag" vandalism in the West Bank. Last Friday , large police teams arrived to the Palestinian village of Akraba, near Shechem, following a suspected hate crime at the Saada mosque in the southern village. The graffiti on the walls included words or phrases such as "price tag" and "revenge". In addition, one of the mosque's doors was set on fire in an attempt to burn down the building.According to security cameras installed just outside the mosque, the suspects arrived in the middle of the night with their identities concealed by masks.Udi Shaham contributed to this report.