April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Fmr. cabinet member Rafi Eitan: Ex-PM Olmert should return to politics

Eitan said he would speak to President Reuven Rivlin about reducing the seven-year ban forbidding Olmert to hold political office due to his convictions for bribery and fraud.

By
April 2, 2018 18:21
2 minute read.
Fmr. cabinet member Rafi Eitan: Ex-PM Olmert should return to politics

Rafi Eitan.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert should be allowed to make a political comeback, former pensioners affairs minister Rafi Eitan, who served in Olmert’s cabinet, told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Eitan said he would speak to President Reuven Rivlin about reducing the seven-year ban forbidding Olmert to hold political office due to his convictions for bribery and fraud and the moral turpitude involved in those convictions. Olmert was released in July after serving 16 months of a 27-month sentence.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“I think Olmert must return to politics, and if that means the president needs to remove the moral turpitude, I am in favor,” Eitan said. “I haven’t spoken to Rivlin yet, but if there is a movement to return Olmert to politics, I want to join. He is a positive and creative figure who is missing in politics today.”

Olmert wrote in his new book Ehud Olmert in First Person that he arranged for Eitan a handshake with George W. Bush when the former US president came to Israel, even though Eitan is persona non grata in America because he was the handler of Israeli agent Jonathan Pollard. In the book, Olmert is very critical of Rivlin.

“My effort to get Olmert back in politics is not connected to the handshake with Bush but to my own personal good sense,” Eitan said.
Jpost's featured videos


Rivlin’s associates said that when Eitan asks, he will be told that only Olmert, his lawyers or close family can request the removal of his moral turpitude designation.

Rivlin, who sparred with Olmert politically for decades, denied his requests for a pardon but approved his request to remove the prison conditions of the remaining months of his sentence after he was released early for good behavior.

Those conditions were never released to the public but they are believed to include forbidding him to travel abroad and requiring him to check in with police once a month and receive continued treatment. Because Rivlin removed the conditions, Olmert will be able to speak at the Jerusalem Post Conference on April 29 in New York.

Eitan’s intentions were first revealed in a tweet by journalist Mazal Mualem.

When Eitan, who at 92 years old is 20 years Olmert’s senior, was asked whether he was planning his own return to politics, he responded: “I am investing in the scientists who are working on lengthening life, and if they succeed, I’ll make a comeback.”


Related Content

Magen David Adom
April 2, 2018
One month old baby drowns in jacuzzi at southern Israel hotel

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 25
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 18 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut