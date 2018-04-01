Former IDF chief rabbi Avihai Rontzki dies aged 67

Former IDF Chief Rabbi Brig.-Gen (Res.) Avihai Rontzki died on Sunday morning at age 67 after a long illness.



Rontski, who was born into a secular family, became a senior figure in the national-religious sector, and was an active and dynamic personality who established yeshivas, a settlement, and rose through the ranks of the IDF.





Ronstki served in an elite IDF unit for his compulsory military service. In the Paratroopers Brigade, he became an officer and served as a company commander on the southern front with Egypt during the Yom Kippur war in 1973.Rontski became more religious while serving in the army, went on to study in the Merkaz Harav yeshiva in Jerusalem and helped establish a yeshiva in the Elon Moreh settlement. He was among the founders of the Itamar settlement in 1984, and served for some years as its municipal chief rabbi.In 1998, Rontski founded a yeshiva in Itamar, and was appointed IDF Chief Rabbi in 2006, a position he fulfilled until 2010.He was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and died on Sunday, April 1.Tributes poured in for the rabbi following his passing from around the national-religious sector and beyond, with several figures from the Bayit Yehudi party to which he belonged, including party leader Naftali Bennett, praising him for his public service.