Friends of Zion wish Trump a happy new year

A four-story digital billboard in Jerusalem at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center says it all. "Thank you, President Trump. You're making Israel Greater". (photo credit: Courtesy)

When US Vice President Mike Pence visits Israel, he will be royally welcomed by the Friends of Zion Museum with "over 110 billboards, buses, and even camels."





Every head of state who moves his or her country’s embassy to Jerusalem will receive the Friend of Zion Award from the pro-Israel group as well, the Museum said in a press release, after heaping praise on US President Donald Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital earlier this month and announcing the United States would move its embassy there."For over 700 million evangelical Bible believers globally, Trump is an answer to a prayer."Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, has established a massive pro-Israel social network across the globe with 5,952,500 followers in India, 5,777,607 in Indonesia, and 3,685,561 in the Philippines.Earlier this month, Evans presented US President Donald Trump with the Friends of Zion Award at an event in the Oval Office, attended by Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and faith leaders representing more than 150 million Christians spread out across the globe.Since Trump’s announcement, Evans has worked to mobilize his followers to influence their national leaders to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move their embassies to the city.“President Trump’s historic declaration regarding Jerusalem takes its place as one of Israel’s historic millstones from the Balfour Declaration to president Truman’s acceptance of Israel into the family of nations,” Evans said on Tuesday.In addition to having more than 31 million members globally, the Friends of Zion Museum has hosted more than 100 diplomats, NBA and NFL superstars, leading Hollywood actors, top international singers as well as tens of thousands of Christian and Jewish visitors since opening in downtown Jerusalem in 2015.