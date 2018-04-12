Gal Gadot posts Holocaust Remembrance Day tribute to her grandfather

Gal Gadot posted an emotional tribute to her grandfather Abraham Weiss, a Holocaust survivor, on Instagram on Thursday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.



"I was looking for a photo of you all night on my phone but I couldn't find one," she wrote Thursday. And then, she said, her assistant just happened to show her a video a fan uploaded recently."She had no idea today is the [H]olocaust [R]emembrance day, and didn't know I was looking for a photo of him/us all night," Gadot continued. " I wasn't surprised.. My grandpa is always with me.. That's not the first time he pops out of nowhere."The actress noted that Weiss maintained a sense of humor "even though he went thru [sic] hell. Lost his ENTIRE family in Auschwitz." Gadot said she misses and loves him, "and as I think of you today, at this very moment of remembrance, which is also a call for all of us to act against discrimination of any kind. Anywhere in the world."The actress has posted several tributes to her grandfather before, usually on Holocaust Remembrance Day.Last year she called him her hero, and said that his "legacy is living with us forever." She shared more of his life story, including that he was born in 1928 in Munkacs in Czechoslovakia, which is now Ukraine. His entire family, she said, was killed "because someone had decided they were born into the wrong religion and race." From him, she said, she learned "to love all people for what their heart is...Today we remember and never forget."Many other luminaries took to social media to mark the solemn day.Ivanka Trump sent out a tweet Wednesday night in honor of the occasion."Tonight, on the eve of Yom Hashoah, #HolocaustMemorialDay, we remember the lives of over six million Jews, who were so brutally murdered by the horrendous Nazi regime," she wrote, "and we pledge #NeverAgain."Supermodel Bar Refaeli also took to Instagram on Wednesday night, posting an image of six candles alongside a yellow star and the words "6 Million - We will never forget.""Always remember," she wrote. "Never forget #holocaustrememberanceday."