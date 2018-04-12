April 12 2018
Gal Gadot posts Holocaust Remembrance Day tribute to her grandfather

"I think of you today, at this very moment of remembrance"

April 12, 2018 14:35
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Justice League"

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Justice League". (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Gal Gadot posted an emotional tribute to her grandfather Abraham Weiss, a Holocaust survivor, on Instagram on Thursday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

She uploaded a short video of herself greeting her grandfather at the premier of Fast and Furious 5, which was released in 2011. Weiss died in late 2013 at age 85. 

"I was looking for a photo of you all night on my phone but I couldn't find one," she wrote Thursday. And then, she said, her assistant just happened to show her a video a fan uploaded recently.

"She had no idea today is the [H]olocaust [R]emembrance day, and didn't know I was looking for a photo of him/us all night," Gadot continued. " I wasn't surprised.. My grandpa is always with me.. That's not the first time he pops out of nowhere."

 

I was looking for a photo of you all night on my phone but I couldn't find one, so I wanted to ask mom to send me one but she didn't answer..that's the annoying thing about traveling.. There's always something you need that you left back home. And then I got into the car, going to work out with stunts and meeting PJ working on WW, and Katy, my assistant goes "Hi, I found this real sweet video of you and I think your grandpa".. She had no idea today is the holocaust remembrance day, and didn't know I was looking for a photo of him/us all night... I wasn't surprised.. My grandpa is always with me.. That's not the first time he pops out of nowhere.. That's how he used to be.. With his special sense of humor and always there for us. Even though he went thru hell. Lost his ENTIRE family in Auschwitz.. He choose to believe in good. I miss you saba. I love you. And thanks for helping out with finding a photo of us. I've never seen this video before and it made me cry. And as I think of you today, at this very moment of remembrance, which is also a call for all of us to act against discrimination of any kind. Anywhere in the world.

The actress noted that Weiss maintained a sense of humor "even though he went thru [sic] hell. Lost his ENTIRE family in Auschwitz." Gadot said she misses and loves him, "and as I think of you today, at this very moment of remembrance, which is also a call for all of us to act against discrimination of any kind. Anywhere in the world."

The actress has posted several tributes to her grandfather before, usually on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Last year she called him her hero, and said that his "legacy is living with us forever." She shared more of his life story, including that he was born in 1928 in  Munkacs in Czechoslovakia, which is now Ukraine. His entire family, she said, was killed "because someone had decided they were born into the wrong religion and race." From him, she said, she learned "to love all people for what their heart is...Today we remember and never forget."


Many other luminaries took to social media to mark the solemn day.

Ivanka Trump sent out a tweet Wednesday night in honor of the occasion.

"Tonight, on the eve of Yom Hashoah, #HolocaustMemorialDay, we remember the lives of over six million Jews, who were so brutally murdered by the horrendous Nazi regime," she wrote, "and we pledge #NeverAgain."



Supermodel Bar Refaeli also took to Instagram on Wednesday night, posting an image of six candles alongside a yellow star and the words "6 Million - We will never forget."

"Always remember," she wrote. "Never forget #holocaustrememberanceday."



 

Always remember Never forget #holocaustrememberanceday

