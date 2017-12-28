Gal Gadot to present at Golden Globes

She may not have been nominated for any awards, but Gal Gadot will still be taking the stage at the Golden Globes next Sunday.



That's because the Israeli actress was announced Wednesday as one of the celebrity presenters at the star-studded ceremony. The Golden Globes didn't say which prize Gadot would be presenting, but it will be her first ever appearance at the awards.





Other presenters announced Wednesday include Kerry Washington, Penelope Cruz and Seth Rogen.Despite the best hopes of Wonder Woman's producers, the film wasn't nominated for any Golden Globes this year. From her small-time Hollywood fame, Gadot vaulted this year to super stardom after the smash success of the standalone Wonder Woman film. The movie is set to finish out 2017 as the third-highest grossing film in the US for the year, with more than $412 million in sales.The Golden Globes ceremony is set to take place on January 7 in Los Angeles.