December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Gal Gadot to present at Golden Globes

By
December 28, 2017 12:59

Despite 'Wonder Woman' snub by awards ceremony, Israeli actress will make her first appearance this year.




Actress Gal Gadot arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, J

Actress Gal Gadot arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, January 8, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

She may not have been nominated for any awards, but Gal Gadot will still be taking the stage at the Golden Globes next Sunday.

That's because the Israeli actress was announced Wednesday as one of the celebrity presenters at the star-studded ceremony. The Golden Globes didn't say which prize Gadot would be presenting, but it will be her first ever appearance at the awards.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Other presenters announced Wednesday include Kerry Washington, Penelope Cruz and Seth Rogen.

Despite the best hopes of Wonder Woman's producers, the film wasn't nominated for any Golden Globes this year. From her small-time Hollywood fame, Gadot vaulted this year to super stardom after the smash success of the standalone Wonder Woman film. The movie is set to finish out 2017 as the third-highest grossing film in the US for the year, with more than $412 million in sales.

The Golden Globes ceremony is set to take place on January 7 in Los Angeles.


Related Content

JPost Annual Conference
December 28, 2017
Grapevine: Stating the obvious

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    13 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut