Gaza deaths intensify bitterness as Israeli Arabs mark Land Day

The deaths of 12 Palestinians from IDF gunfire during the protests along the Gaza border fence weighed heavily upon Israeli Arabs Friday as they commemorated the 42nd anniversary of Land Day.



Marchers including MKs from the Joint List, heads of local authorities, and social and religious leaders converged in the Galilee town of Arra'be to mark the annual anniversary of the fatal shootings by security forces of six Israeli Arabs protesting land expropriations in the Galilee in 1976, Marchers held Palestinian flags and pictures of the six, who became martyrs and symbols, in Palestinian eyes, of defending the homeland.





The six protesters were killed after Arab leaders called a general strike and marches against plans to expropriate thousands of dunams in the Galilee between the towns of Sakhnin and Arrabe. In advance of the strike, thousands of policemen were deployed and army units were also called in. About a hundred Arabs were wounded the day of the strike as were many members of the security forces.Arra'be mayor Ali Asaleh told the gathering in his town Friday, according to the Arabs48 website: "It is the march of Land Day. We wanted that day [in 1976] to be peaceful and white but they turned it into a sea of blood. Today they are repeating the same thing in Gaza, besieging and killing."12 Palestinians were killed Friday and over a thousand injured by Israeli forces confronting one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations along the fence in recent years, Reuters reported.The army spokesman said 30,000 Palestinians had gathered at various locations near the fence. The Israeli army said troops used "riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators" and that some of the demonstrators attempted to breach the border fence.Asaleh criticized the arrest of the Islamic Movement's northern branch leader Raed Salah, the banning of that movement and what he termed the "persecution" of Balad, the hard-line party that is part of the Joint List and has three MKs. He also flayed the government for "imposing right wing extremist laws that target our existence.""Israeli authorities will do all efforts to continue plundering our land," Asaleh charged. He also took issue with US efforts to formulate a new peace initiative that is seen by Palestinians as a bid to impose surrender terms on them. "The deal of the century is an attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause and erase the right of return, our holy right and our rights in Jerusalem," he said.In separate remarks, the chairman of the Joint List, MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash), sharply criticized the IDF's response to Friday's Gaza protests and called for an immediate halt to IDF shooting at Palestinians along the border fence."From Israel's viewpoint there is no way Palestinians can protest that will be accepted as legitimate," Odeh said. "The very example of non-violent popular struggle is met with soldiers with drawn rifles who don't hesitate to shoot at unarmed protesters. Israel must immediately halt the fire and enable the residents of Gaza to conduct their just and legitimate protest."Referring to the Passover holiday, which started Friday night, Odeh added that "On the Jewish festival of freedom the inhabitants of the world's biggest prison are standing and demanding to live, women, men and children marching to demand freedom. Facing them is a fence of callousness and cruelty."MK Haneen Zoabi (Balad-Joint List) accused the army of "murdering" protesters along the fence."In the army there is no policy of deliberate murder, the soldiers are just 'training'," she said in a written statement."The masses of Gazans in the non-violent march of return threaten the state more than anything. The snipers of the army murdered five of these non-violent marchers. It's enough to approach the fence. Five murdered as a result of the criminal policy. Because Gaza is a jail and the jailers are free to open fire when they want, on every marcher.""The people of Gaza, those Palestinians suffering from continuous oppression, cruel and inhuman, who live under closure, are showing the whole world their justness: the state is the violent one, the criminal one, the murderer.""Especially on Passover, the festival of freedom from Egyptian oppression it would have been proper to stop the closure. The state chose continued oppression, closure and murder of the completely innocent."