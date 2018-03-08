Haredim protest in Jerusalem over proposed draft law





Several hundred haredi men associated with the extremist Jerusalem Faction took to the streets of Jerusalem once again in protests against the arrest of a yeshiva student connected to the group.





The demonstrators blocked the entrance to the city by the Bridge of Strings for close to two hours until eventually Border Police units moved in to disperse the protestors using water cannons and skunk sprays, among other methods.The protests were conducted due to the arrest of a yeshiva student connected to the Jerusalem Faction who was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning.He, like many hundreds of yeshiva students connected to renegade haredi group, never reported to the IDF enlistment offices to obtain his exemption from military service, in accordance with the instructions of Jerusalem Faction rabbis.The student was arrested and transferred to the IDF military police and placed in military jail.The protests on Thursday were the first held since the later leader of the Jerusalem Faction Rabbi Shmuel Auerbach died unexpectedly last month.“The protests today are just the beginning of a determined struggle for which the masses of the haredi community came out because of the arrest of the prisoner of the Torah world Meir Bordianski, who refused to report to the IDF enlistment offices as instructed by his rabbis,”said the Committee for Saving the Torah World, the operations branch responsible for protests for the Jerusalem Faction.“The struggle will continue with full strength until the law is changed to exempt all yeshiva students from enlistment without condition or fulfillment of [enlistment] targets.”