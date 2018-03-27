IDF arrests 3 armed Palestinians who infiltrated from Gaza

Israeli forces detained three suspects near a military base after they infiltrated Southern Israel from Gaza on Tuesday morning.



The arrest came after footprints were discovered near the Gaza border fence. The three were carrying knives and hand grenades, and were located 20 kilometers from Israeli territory.

They were taken in for questioning by the Shin Bet.Individuals from Gaza try on an almost daily basis to cross into Israel, and even more often during the winter months, due in part to their desperation to escape the dire economic reality of the Strip.According to a source in the Gaza Strip, Hamas considers anyone who wants to cross into Israel as suspicious, arresting and subjecting them to hours-long interrogations.On Saturday a group of four Palestinians infiltrated Israel near Kibbutz Kissufim and attempted to set fire to the heavy engineering equipment used to construct Israel’s barrier with the Gaza Strip.A video aired by Al Jazeera showed the four, including a fifth individual, cutting the security fence before they sprint to a mound of earth concealing the equipment, which was unguarded as no work was happening because of the Sabbath.Shortly after reaching the equipment, smoke is seen coming out of the area and the four are seen running back toward the Gaza Strip after seeing IDF troops approaching the area.There were no casualties in the incident and only minor damage was caused to the machinery.While Palestinians routinely infiltrate Israel from the Strip, the army stated it viewed this infiltration as severe compared to the others.Tuesday’s incident comes just days before Palestinians will be marking Land Day, with thousands of Gazans expected to set up several “tent-cities” as close as they can to the border-fence and to remain there until “Nakba Day” on May 15th as a form of peaceful resistance.Tal Lev Ram and Yasser Okbi contributed to this report.