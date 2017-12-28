IDF expands infantry use of advanced APC

The IDF is strengthening infantry units by expanding the use of its advanced Armored Personnel Carrier, dubbed Namer, or “leopard,” and supplying the purple barets Givati Brigade in addition to Golani units already using the vehicle.



“After extensive trials, by the end of 2020 the entire brigade will be operating the Namer,” said a statement by the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit, adding that the development was a part of a process of integrating use of the Namer into the IDF as whole.





It is also in the process of being integrated into the Carmeli reserve brigade which is part of the Northern Command.Wider use of the Namer will offer many operational advantages to the brigade in future conflicts, such as the ability to move troops to targets, including urban areas, where they can capture and hold territory, the IDF said.“The absorption of the Namer is a significant step for the Givati Brigade as a leading brigade,” said Givati ​​Brigade Commander Col. Dado Bar-Khalifa, adding that “the advantages of the Namer will enable the brigade’s forces greater operational effectiveness.”Givati infrastructure will be renovated to accommodate the new APC and changes will be made to the training exercises for the brigade such as an emphasis on combat using the APC.The Namer is based on the platform of a Merkava Mark IV tank and is outfitted with advanced technology and is the IDF’s most fortified APC outfitted with the Trophy anti-tank missile protection system also installed on Merkava.Designed to detect and neutralize incoming projectiles, the Trophy system has four radar antennas and fire-control radars to track incoming threats such as anti-tank-guided-missiles (ATGMs), and rocket propelled grenades. Once a projectile is detected the Trophy system fires a shotgun-type blast to neutralize the threat.The Trophy Active Protection System (APS), developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aircraft Industries’ Elta Group, has been installed on Israel’s Merkava tanks since 2009 and is only fully operational and combat-proven APS in the world.The IDF has invested significant amounts of money into upgrading its capabilities in the three years since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, especially in the field of urban combat.In October the Ministry of Defense began a series of tests on an upgraded version of the Namer making it better suited for urban combat by fitting it for the first time with a turret armed with a 30 mm gun that can penetrate walls at 60 degree angles or more.“An APC equipped with a turret and cannon gives it an advantage during urban warfare” stated Brigadier General Baruch Matzliach, head of the Tank Program Administration. “The shortened cannon makes it more maneuverable, and [gives it] the ability to provide firepower to infantry soldiers. It also lets infantry soldiers be more independent on the battlefield, with less dependence on other units to provide firepower.”As one of the first infantry brigades created with the establishment of Israel, Givati has participated in many conflicts. After Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, the Givati brigade was declared part of the Southern Command and stationed in the Gaza Strip area.“The Namer is one of the best fighting weapons in the world and produced in Israel,” stated Ground Forces Planning Officer Col. Rami Abudraham. “The operation of the infantry brigades in Namer in general, and of the Givati ​​Brigade in particular, is a complex process that will give Israel a very high level of operational capability.”In early August Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman visited a Givati brigade exercise along with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot and the head of the Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir.“You must be prepared for every development and every scenario, and this preparedness must be effective and swift. The strengths and abilities which I see here are very impressive and the division and the Givati brigade are part of the strike force which will play a significant part in combat,” he said.