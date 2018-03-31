IDF releases images of weapons found after Friday terrorist attempt

IDF spokesperson released on Saturday images of the weapons found near the border fence after two terrorists tried to attack IDF positions nearby.



The two men were spotted and killed in the gun-fight that followed.





No IDF soldiers were injured during the fire exchange.IDF spokesperson stated on Friday that this is another evidence that Hamas is using the protests to carry out terrorist attacks and warned Israel will not allow the border fence to become an arena for terror.Palestinian media reported that the two terrorists were Sari Abu 'Odeh and Hamdan Abu Amsha, the location of the attack was given as Beit Hanoun.