IDF soldier pelted with stones in Beit Shemesh

An IDF soldier driving in one of the radical Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) neighborhoods of Beit Shemesh had stones thrown at his car by extremists, causing him to lose control and crash into a pillar.



The soldier was only lightly injured but taken to Hadassah University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem neighborhood for treatment.





Beit Shemesh Mayor Moshe Abutbul said he was saddened that there were such extremists in the city and repeated what he said was his message on Remembrance Day, “For those extremists to get out and leave the city,” adding that they were not conducive for unity in the city.“I condemn this [incident] in the name of the law and in the name of Jewish law,” said Abutbul, and called on the police to find and punish the perpetrators.A small number of non-Haredi activists later staged a demonstration at the site of the incident in the Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet neighborhood in opposition to the violence and extremism of elements within the Haredi community.The police said an investigation into the incident has been opened.