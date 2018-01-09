January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

IDF soldier pelted with stones in Beit Shemesh

By
January 9, 2018 06:07

The soldier was only lightly injured but taken to Hadassah University Medical Center.




IDF soldier pelted with stones in Beit Shemesh

Ramat Beit Shemesh. (photo credit: Courtesy)

An IDF soldier driving in one of the radical Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) neighborhoods of Beit Shemesh had stones thrown at his car by extremists, causing him to lose control and crash into a pillar.

The soldier was only lightly injured but taken to Hadassah University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem neighborhood for treatment.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Beit Shemesh Mayor Moshe Abutbul said he was saddened that there were such extremists in the city and repeated what he said was his message on Remembrance Day, “For those extremists to get out and leave the city,” adding that they were not conducive for unity in the city.

“I condemn this [incident] in the name of the law and in the name of Jewish law,” said Abutbul, and called on the police to find and punish the perpetrators.

A small number of non-Haredi activists later staged a demonstration at the site of the incident in the Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet neighborhood in opposition to the violence and extremism of elements within the Haredi community.

The police said an investigation into the incident has been opened.


Related Content

Group Of Students Raising Hands On Lesson Classroom Group Of School Kids Raising Hands Classr
January 9, 2018
WATCH: Violence strikes a special education school in Ashdod

By NAAMA OZERI/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut