IDF soldier wounded in demolition of terrorist's house

An IDF soldier was lightly wounded in the aftermath of the IDF's demolition of a house in Jenin that was the home of one of the alleged murderers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach on Monday evening.



Israeli security forces demolished the home of Ahmad Kunba, one of the suspected perpetrators in the terror attack that killed Shevach three months ago. IDF forces from the Menashe Regional brigade, led by the engineering corps and in cooperation with Border Police soldiers and the Civil Administration, were in charge of the demolition.





In response to the IDF's operations, violent disturbances broke out in the area, in which rioters threw explosive devices and stones and fired live ammunition at the soldiers. As a result of the shooting, a soldier in the Border Police was lightly injured and evacuated to receive medical treatment at Haemek Hospital and underwent surgery.Shevach was killed on January 9 while traveling on the road to his settlement of Havat Gilad . Following the attack, security forces launched an operation to locate the terrorists. Shevach was shot from a passing vehicle and was hit in his upper body. He was rushed to Meir Hospital in a military ambulance when he was in critical condition and later died there.Following the murder of Rabbi Shevach, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman submitted a draft government resolution on January 14 to the Cabinet Secretary’s Office to recognize the Havat Gilad outpost as a legal settlement.Shevach was a Havat Gilad resident and a mohel (trained to perform male circumcision according to Jewish law). He was killed by a suspected Palestinian gunmen in a drive-by shooting just outside the outpost as he returned home after providing follow-up care to two baby boys he circumcised on Monday. None of the buildings and infrastructure in Havat Gilad were built with legal permits, and the settlement was classified as an unauthorized outpost. Security services have demolished structures at the site several times, but residents and activists have rebuilt them every time.Liberman’s draft resolution stated that a new settlement should be established on land in the region under Israeli ownership and will “operate within the framework of the Samaria Regional Council, will receive an independent settlement insignia, and will take in residents who are today living on private land.”Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.