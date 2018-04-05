April 05 2018
|
Nisan, 20, 5778
|
IDF thwarts terror plot, plans for massive Friday protests in Gaza

The IDF expects large protests to continue on Friday, and anticipates terror attempts by Hamas and other militant organizations.

By MAARIV ONLINE
April 5, 2018 18:05
2 minute read.

Palestinian approaches Gaza border with weapon (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

An armed Palestinian from Gaza approached the Gaza fence late Wednesday night and the attack was thwarted by the IDF, according to the IDF's spokesperson's unit.

The IDF Spokesperson's unit released a video publication of the surveillance of an armed terrorist who advanced towards the Gaza fence to carry out an attack last night and was killed by the IDF. The terrorist was carrying weapons, grenades and an explosive charge.

Wednesday night's attempt is the latest in Palestinian terror plots to cross the Gaza border and does not seem to be the last.

"Hamas plans to carry out terror attacks tomorrow", said IDF Spokesman Ronen Manelis at a press briefing Thursday.

According to Manelis, most of the wounded from last Friday's protests were injured by tear gas, according to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip. He added that most of the 19 that were killed were terrorists.

"Hamas tried to bring people to the fence and carry out terror attacks against our forces and against the fence, including entering our territory," the IDF spokesman added.

"We simultaneously dealt with five different locations, each with between 7,000 and 13,000 civilians, including terrorist operatives," Manelis continued.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office emphasized that IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot expressed great appreciation today to the soldiers and commanders protecting Israel.

"We see Hamas responsible for everything that happened during the week and what will happen tomorrow," Manelis stressed.

"This includes attempts to carry out attacks, including attacks against the fence or security infrastructures. There is no intention of delineating the response to the fence space."

The IDF Spokesperson also addressed the question of international perception and subsequent international responses, stressing that "we are a learning organization, questioning itself. For 70 years we've been learning lessons."

"Hamas is also terrorizing its own people," said Major-General Yoav Mordechai, head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Mordechai revealed on Almonsk, the Arabic page for COGAT, an audio clip detailing how Hamas coerced the managers of Gazan bus companies to transport its operatives to riots.

"Here is the proof: in a conversation conducted by the Coordinator of Government Activities with a representative of a bus company in the Gaza Strip, there is a terrifying display of threats, arrest, and confiscations, and even the sending of drivers by the terrorist organization to forcibly bring the rioters and to bring specifically violent rioters to the security fence with Israel."
