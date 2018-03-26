March 26 2018
Nisan, 10, 5778
In pictures: A settlement is born

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 26, 2018 14:05
Unveiling the new settlement of Amichai

Unveiling the new settlement of Amichai. (photo credit: EHUD AMITON/TPS)

Settlers unveiled on Monday the newly-government-approved settlement of Amichai. The settlement was previously an unrecognized outpost, home to many settlers who were pushed of out Amona in that outpost's evacuation in February 2017.

Unveiling the new settlement of Amichai (credit: Ehud Amiton/TPS)

Unveiling the new settlement of Amihcai (credit: Ehud Amiton/ TPS)

Unveiling the new settlement of Amichai (credit: Ehud Amiton/ TPS)

A modular home in the settlement of Amichai (credit: courtesy)


