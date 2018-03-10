India Israel

Arab Israeli Conflict
By HERB KEINON
By JTA
By HAGAY HACOHEN
By HERB KEINON
Holtzberg thanked God for sparing his after a 2008 terrorist attack claimed the lives of his parents, Rivka and Gavriel.
By REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Mahatma Gandhi "one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration."
The prime minister received a rare "cultural roadshow" in Gujarat on Wednesday.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
Folk artists performed along the eight kilometer-long route of the roadshow from the airport and thousands lined the roads amid tight security.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Israel has given New Delhi a list of 200 products on which it would like tariffs removed, to make it easier for Israelis to overcome unwieldy bureaucracy in India.
Indian Prime Minister Modi said that "one vote does not change the overall pattern" of ties between the two countries, which he said is of “a very close relationship that is getting closer."
The leaders also discussed issues they don’t agree on, including Iran and the Palestinians.
By GLOBES/YUVAL AZULAI
Cancellation of such a large deal is liable to deal Israel's Rafael Defense Systems a serious blow.
Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, went to the site where Mahatma Ghandi was cremated. He wore white slippers, he and his wife laid a wreath on the tomb.
Trips such as this one to India are critically important for Netanyahu politically, because they shift the spotlight, ever so briefly, from scandals to statesmanship.
Five-day visit begins with gesture of warmth from Modi; PM hints missile deal may be revived.
Diplomatic reporter Herb Keinon accompanied the Israeli prime minister on the 5-day trip.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A quote from the letter written to the Israeli Prime Minister noted, "Our Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of approximately 8000 Indians in Tel Aviv.”
By HERB KEINON,HAGAY HACOHEN
During his six day visit Netanyahu will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Agra as well as meeting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.
New Delhi will buy Spike antitank guided weapons, media reports say
Netanyahu’s visit to India comes just seven months after Modi made the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Rumors that the deal with Rafael to buy 8,000 Spike missiles was cancelled first surfaced in November.
The Indian Foreign Ministry's bland statement made no reference to Jerusalem and prompted criticism at home that it was insufficient, vague and anti-Palestinian.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems: We are not aware of this decision
Defense ties between Israel and India have grown in the past few years, with Delhi becoming a major purchaser of Israeli military hardware.
By SARAH LEIBOVITZ-DAR
Israelis aren't overly excited to work with Indian partners, but the big money from some of the giant corporations compensated for the lack of affection.
A high-ranking delegation from India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, visited Israel last month to discuss taking part in the tender for blocks in the Mediterranean Sea.
By BUZZY GORDON
The Herzliya Marina branch of the kosher steakhouse chain takes off.
India has become one of Israel’s largest buyers of military hardware.
By PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY
An Indian journalist asks the hard questions and tries not to spoil the Israeli-Indian love affair.
By REUTERS
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By ADAM RASGON
By AMY SPIRO
By AMY SPIRO
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
By URY EPPSTEIN
