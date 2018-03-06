Is a Disneyland theme park coming to Israel?

Are Mickey and Minnie Mouse coming to Israel? Not quite, but the city of Dimona in the south of Israel is in the “advanced stages” of planning a Disneyland-like theme park, The Jerusalem Post has learned.



The park, “Park of Wonders,” is slated to have a similar layout to Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida but with Jewish and Israeli themes.





Channel 10 News initially reported Monday night that US entrepreneurs have been in contact with officials in Israel in recent months for the development of the amusement park.“We are very good at many things in Israel – hi-tech, medicine – I think it is also time for us to be good at something that is fun and enjoyable,” Lea Malul, CEO of the theme park project at Or Movement, the organization who initiated the endeavor told the Post.According to Malul, there are already drawn-up plans for the park, designed by the same company that planned Disney’s Magic Kingdom.Promotional video for the "Park of Wonders" (Youtube/Effective video productions)In its initial stage the park will sit on some 250 dunams of land at the entrance to Dimona and will include five worlds each with four or five rides: Oasis, World of Spirits, World of the Jewish Nation, World of Society and the World of Time.“The park will have the same rides and the same layout [as Disneyland] but with content,” Malul explained. “It will be 90% fun and 10% content.”So that Disney’s popular Splash Mountain ride, for example, will be modified to include a theme of six work days, and a “calm zone” after a drop that would signify the day of rest.Malul however stressed that the park will have nothing to do with bible stories or mitzvahs, but rather is supposed to reflect “life and what surrounds us with values that are not only Jewish but universal.”Additionally, instead of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the park aims to create and develop new popular alternative characters that will aim to become the “cultural heroes of tomorrow.”The idea for the park was brought forward by Rabbi Eli Taragin, a New Jersey native who would visit Disney World as a child with his grandparents in Florida and who dreamt of bringing that experience to Israel.To date a private donor has already invested some $1.5 million into the project over the course of the past three years.Malul said that there are already a number of private investors lined up to fund the estimated $400 million project once it receives the necessary permits – a process that will take a couple of years.“We are developing the whole area to actually build a new destination that deals with entertainment and fun,” she said. “This is going to be a very big game changer for the whole country – it will become an international destination.”The theme park is just the tip of the iceberg; she explained that surrounding it will be outlet malls, hotels and other major attractions sitting on a total of 1000 dunams of land.“We need to start to look ahead to the future and connect to the next generation in their language,” she said.Avi Hilki, CEO of Calcalit, the executing arm of Dimona's Municipality told the Post that the city appropriated the land to promote initiatives like the theme-park in an effort to attract visitors and create renewed interest in the Negev.“Every year there are around 4 million cars passing by on the route from Beersheba to Eilat as well as Dimona,” he said. “We want to make Dimona a place where they come and visit.”Hilki said that the municipality is in “very advanced stages” of pushing forth the initiative and is in contact with the Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, who has given the project his full backing.Mayor of Dimona Benny Biton is set to meet with the entrepreneurs, investors and government officials on March 20 to further discuss the project and move ahead with the amusement park.