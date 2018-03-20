Israel-German ministerial meetings back on after year hiatus

A long-delayed government-to-government meeting between Israel and Germany – generally an annual event that showcases the closeness of ties between the countries – will take place in the coming months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday after a phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel.



Netanyahu called Merkel to congratulate her on forming a new government, and also phoned her new foreign minister, Heiko Maas, to congratulate him on his appointment.





The formation of the government comes some six months after the election, and again pairs Merkel’s conservatives with the Social Democrats.A statement put out by Netanyahu said that he and Merkel agreed that the government-to-government meeting will be held “in the coming months” in Jerusalem.The meeting, which brings together the government ministers from both countries, was canceled last year, apparently because of German displeasure with Israel’s settlement policies and its position on the diplomatic process with the Palestinians.The new coalition agreement makes Berlin’s stand on the settlements clear, and for the first time it stated that Israel’s settlement policy “contradicts applicable international law” and is not supported by Germany because it “impedes a two-state solution.”Maas, from the Social Democrats, will – according to Netanyahu’s office – come to Israel even before the government-to-government meeting.Maas, who was justice minister in the previous cabinet, is replacing Sigmar Gabriel, with whom Netanyahu had an especially fraught relationship, with the prime minister refusing to meet him in 2017 after Gabriel insisted on meeting during a trip to Israel with representatives from the far-left NGO Breaking the Silence.Mass, in his inaugural speech last week, said: “Personally, the German-Israeli history isn’t just one of historical responsibility, but it also represents a deep motivation in my political decision-making.”He said the Holocaust was a primary motivation for his going into politics. “I didn’t go into politics out of respect for [former Social Democrat chancellor] Willy Brandt or the peace movement,” Maas said. “I went into politics because of Auschwitz.”