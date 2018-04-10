Tel Aviv district court issues landmark ruling blocking prostitution website

The Tel Aviv District Court has issued a precedent-setting ruling blocking a website that facilitates prostitution.



The court spokesperson’s office was closed over the Passover holiday, so the more-than-week-old landmark ruling was only made public on Tuesday.





The ruling approved one of a series of March requests by the Cyber Unit of the State Prosecution to block sites that facilitate prostitution – specifically against the site net.sex777://http.Court rulings on the other requests have not yet been publicized.This was the first time that such a request or ruling was made since a new Knesset law was passed in September 2017 to prevent internet use for criminal purposes.Lawyers opposing blocking the site said law enforcement should be investigating specific alleged crimes and specific suspects.The blocking of such sites was only meant as a rare last resort if such investigations got stuck, they said. An example would be a case in which a suspect was in a foreign country and there was no effective way to pursue the person.Further, the lawyers said blocking one site was ineffective when other sites existed and new sites could be easily established.While agreeing there was some validity to these defenses, the court said law enforcement had the discretion to use any tool available to combat prostitution and breaking the law on the internet.Moreover, even if the court could not solve all of the world’s prostitution and online law-breaking problems, it was still obligated to use whatever powers granted to it by the Knesset to make any dent it could against the phenomena.