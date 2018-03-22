Israeli clocks to move forward overnight to daylight savings time

Daylight Saving Time (DST) will take effect in Israel in the early hours of Friday morning, transitioning the country to summer time.



At 2 a.m. on Friday, clocks will spring forward one hour to 3 a.m.





In line with a law passed in 2013, DST will last 212 days, ending in late October. In 2014, the Knesset approved legislation extending DST from October 6 to October 27, in line with Europe.For years, Israel turned back the extended summer clock the weekend before Yom Kippur in order to ease fasting and accommodate prayer times for the autumn.Over the year, the transition to the so-called 'summer clock' was met with problems with smartphones, which were supposed to update the time automatically but often did not. In order to avoid such confusion, it is suggested to set the time zone on smartphones to "Jerusalem."