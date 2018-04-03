April 03 2018
|
Nisan, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israeli food prices 19% higher than OECD average

Salaries in Israel have on average risen 3% over the past two years.

By SHANY MOSES / GLOBES
April 3, 2018 14:27
1 minute read.
Israeli food prices 19% higher than OECD average

A woman shops at a supermarket in Jerusalem June 19, 2016. . (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

(Tribune News Service) - Last week Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry reported that according to the OECD, food prices in the country fell 5% between October 2015 and December 2017, while over the same period there was a rise in food prices in the OECD as a whole. The Ministry of Economy and Industry, however, also stated that Israeli food prices are still 19% higher than the OECD average.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry underlined the news about the fall in prices with the fact that that salaries in Israel have on average risen 3% over the past two years.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen was quick to take credit for the price fall on behalf of the government. He said, "The OECD figures are a testimony to the success of government policies in the war against the cost of living and reflect the range of actions by the government and the Ministry of Economy and Industry. Easing regulations, cutting taxes and duties, opening the market to parallel imports, breaking monopolies and overcoming obstacles in regulation are some of the measures taken in the past year by the ministry and the aim is to continue this trend in order to increase the range of products, improve competitiveness and continue to lead in lowering prices."

Many financial analysts and sources in the retail industry expressed surprise at these figures. Indeed the actual OECD report said that between 2014 and 2017 food prices in Israel fell 1.2%. The 5% fall cited by the Ministry of Economy and Industry, also it seems takes into account the rise in prices in OECD countries.

Moreover, the OECD's figures are taken from Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics figures, which in the past "Globes" has found do not always agree with Israeli price databanks.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Red tape police seals and a photograph are seen on the appartment of Mireille Knoll
April 3, 2018
Netanyahu calls son of murdered Holocaust survivor to offer condolences

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 21
    Jerusalem
    12 - 20
    Haifa
  • 15 - 31
    Elat
    13 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut