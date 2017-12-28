December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Israeli minister turns to prayer to help relieve drought

By REUTERS
December 28, 2017 19:22

Four years of heavy drought have overtaxed Israel's unmatched array of desalination and wastewater treatment plants.

1 minute read.



Israeli minister turns to prayer to help relieve drought

Religious Jews attend a special prayer for rain at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, December 28, 2017.. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

JERUSALEM - With technology coming up short, Israel's agriculture minister sought an unconventional solution on Thursday to end the country's water shortage - rallying a few thousand worshippers at Jerusalem's Western Wall to pray for rain.

Four years of heavy drought have overtaxed Israel's unmatched array of desalination and wastewater treatment plants, choking its most fertile regions and catching the government off-guard, with farmers bearing the brunt.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


A man stands in front of the Western Wall during a special prayer for rain in Jerusalem's Old City, December 28, 2017. RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel, an Orthodox Jew, has a hand in determining water policy and how the resource is allocated, but to balance the science with the spiritual, he teamed up with leading rabbis to organize a public prayer session.

"We significantly lowered the cost of water, we are carrying out many studies on how to save water in different crops, but prayer can certainly help," Ariel said.

A crowd of a few thousand gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's old city, the holiest place for Jews to worship, chanting a special prayer to end the drought.
Israelis offer prayers for rain at Western Wall (Reuters)

Some pundits were skeptical.

Top-selling newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth published a commentary that said Ariel should instead focus on promoting policies to fight climate change, such as limiting greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture.

"Prayer is not a bad thing, but the minister has the ability to influence (matters) in slightly more earthly ways," it said.


Related Content

Gal Mekel
December 28, 2017
Deputy foreign affairs minister: NBA should stop using term 'occupied'

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    13 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut