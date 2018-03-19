Israeli start-up Orbotech to be bought for $3.4 billion by KLA Tencor

Israeli electronic firm Orbotech is being bought up by California's KLA Tencor for $3.4 billion, the company announced on Monday. The deal offers a 15% premium on stock shares when compared to the company's closing price last week.



Based in the central town of Yavne, Orbotech specializes in developing and manufacturing electronics, including printed circuit boards, flat panel displays and semiconductors. The company was established in 1981 and employs around 2,500 people.





It is unclear how the acquisition will affect Orbotech's Israel operations and whether certain divisions will relocate abroad.Orbotech is an example of a company that sought to scale-up and become a major corporation in Israel before being sold, as opposed to many Israeli start-ups which make quick, lucrative "exits."The deal reflects a significant boon when compared to Orbotech's closing price on Friday. KLA Tencor offered $38.86 in cash and a quarter share of KLA Tencor in exchange for each share of Orbotech.KLA Tencor has a capitalization of almost $19 billion, while Orbotech is valued by the markets at $2.9 billion.