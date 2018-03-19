March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Israeli start-up Orbotech to be bought for $3.4 billion by KLA Tencor

It is unclear how the acquisition will affect Orbotech's Israel operations and whether certain divisions will relocate abroad.

By
March 19, 2018 15:05
money

money. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli electronic firm Orbotech is being bought up by California's KLA Tencor for $3.4 billion, the company announced on Monday. The deal offers a 15% premium on stock shares when compared to the company's closing price last week.

Based in the central town of Yavne, Orbotech specializes in developing and manufacturing electronics, including printed circuit boards, flat panel displays and semiconductors. The company was established in 1981 and employs around 2,500 people.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


It is unclear how the acquisition will affect Orbotech's Israel operations and whether certain divisions will relocate abroad.

Orbotech is an example of a company that sought to scale-up and become a major corporation in Israel before being sold, as opposed to many Israeli start-ups which make quick, lucrative "exits."

The deal reflects a significant boon when compared to Orbotech's closing price on Friday. KLA Tencor offered $38.86 in cash and a quarter share of KLA Tencor in exchange for each share of Orbotech.

KLA Tencor has a capitalization of almost $19 billion, while Orbotech is valued by the markets at $2.9 billion.


Related Content

Course participants during a study tour in Ariel Sharon Park southeast of Tel Aviv, March 19, 2018
March 19, 2018
Yad Sarah trains tour guides to lead people with movement difficulties

By JUDY SIEGEL

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 30
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 29
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    16 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut