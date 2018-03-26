March 26 2018
|
Nisan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Jewish Agency CEO Alan Hoffmann to step down by end of year

“These have been exciting and very meaningful years for me [Hoffmann]. I have seen the agency adapt itself to some of the more important changes which have shaped the fact of Jewish life and Israel."

By
March 26, 2018 12:17
2 minute read.
Alan Hoffmann.

Alan Hoffmann triannual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency 2014.. (photo credit: SAM SOKOL)

Jewish Agency CEO Alan Hoffmann has announced that he will resign from his post by the end of 2018, the agency’s chairman Natan Sharansky informed the Board of Governors on Sunday.

“I want to advise you that our CEO, Alan Hoffmann, has informed me today that he intends to step down no later than the end of December 2018,” Sharansky wrote in a note to the board.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“Attached are two letters between Alan and myself, which are self-explanatory. I am confident that we will find the appropriate time to thank Alan for his almost two decades of service to the Jewish Agency and the Jewish People.”

Hoffmann, an immigrant from South Africa, began working for the agency 18 years ago as director-general of the agency’s Education Department, spending the last eight years as CEO and director-general of the agency.

“These have been exciting and very meaningful years for me,” Hoffmann wrote in his letter to Sharansky. “I have seen the agency adapt itself to some of the more important changes which have shaped the face of Jewish life and Israel in these almost two decades.”

“We have helped refocus the mission, restructure the organization and recruit outstanding staff, while working closely with our constituent partners and with the government of Israel. Aliya has grown, shlihut [emissaries sent worldwide] has exploded and Masa was created in this period,” he continued.

“The connection of young Israelis to the Jewish people has emerged as a new priority and the agency has significantly expanded its repertoire in partnerships and in working with the vulnerable in Israel.”

Hoffmann also described the “privilege and special pleasure” of working closely with Sharansky over the past eight years and “benefit from your leadership, passion for the entire Jewish people, your devotion to the State of Israel and your finely honed moral compass.”

He concluded that “the time has now come to step down from my position at the agency no later than the end of 2018” and that he would give the agency ample time to effect an orderly transition, particularly in light of the fact that Sharansky will step down in June and will be replaced by a successor, who has not yet been announced.

Sharansky, in his response to Hoffman, quoted our sages as saying: “It is not yours to complete the job, but you should feel gratified that you have helped lay solid foundations for the Jewish Agency of the future, connecting young Jews to Israel and young Israelis to the Jewish people, strengthening and increasing aliyah and supporting the vulnerable.”

Hoffmann, 72, is unwell, according to a well-informed insider, who said he is “making way for a younger generation." According to the same source, Hoffmann is slated to be succeeded by Josh Schwarcz, the secretary-general of the Jewish Agency. At the recent Board of Governors meeting in Zichron Yaakov, Schwarcz was given the rank of CEO.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting on March 11, 2018
March 26, 2018
Netanyahu investigation: Everything you need to know

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 27
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 28
    Haifa
  • 23 - 33
    Elat
    18 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut