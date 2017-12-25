J'lem municipality approves 300 new housing units in Gilo, beyond Green Line

The Jerusalem Local Committee for Planning and Construction approved on Monday 300 housing units in the neighborhood of Gilo, located in southern Jerusalem, beyond the green line.



The approved projects are planned to be constructed on the western slopes of Gilo, between the neighborhood and the Palestinian village of al-Walaja.





The promoters of the construction are three companies, who will be constructing in nine different projects - Gilat Zion (114 housing units), Or Ubracha (117 housing units) and Kiriyat Melech (68 housing units).Channel 2 News reported that construction plans in this same area led to discord with the US administration in 2014, and eventually caused the current freeze of peace talks with the Palestinians.Ir Amim researcher Aviv Tatarsky said in response to the approval: “The Gilo western slopes plan is on land expropriated from the village of al-Walaja located dozens of meters away on the other side of the wadi from the new construction.“The same government which promotes extensive construction for Israelis in Gilo also refuses to allow construction in al-Walaja and rendering a big part of the village under threat of demolition. Those who believe that Israelis and Palestinians can live on neighboring sides of the same wadi under such blatant discrimination is gravely mistaken,” he said.