Jpost photographer scoops Netanyahu’s speech

As MKs and citizens wondered if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanu’s speech in the Knesset Monday afternoon was going to signal an end to his coalition, Jerusalem Post photographer Marc Israel Sellem provided everyone with the answer.



In the plenum before the speech, Sellem snapped a series of photos of Netanyahu at his Knesset seat reading over pages of his planned speech. One page read: “In order to continue our great achievements, and to stand up to the great challenges before us, we need to continue together.”





Another page apparently mocked the opposition, saying: “You pulled your bill to disperse the Knesset! I don’t remember that ever happening. An opposition that wants the government to continue serving, because it’s afraid of an election.”Sellem’s photographs quickly went viral and were soon broadcast both on Channel 2 and Channel 10, ahead of his speech, giving the country a sneak preview of Netanyahu’s tactics.Zionist Union MK Yoel Hasson, speaking before Netanyahu, even made reference to Sellem’s photos in his remarks from the plenum.For Sellem, it was all in a day’s work that sometimes entails just being in the right place at the right time.