March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Jpost photographer scoops Netanyahu’s speech

Marc Israel Sellem’s photographs quickly went viral and were soon broadcast both on Channel 2 and Channel 10.

By
March 12, 2018 20:42
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads from a speech in Knesset March 12, 2018.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads from a speech in Knesset March 12, 2018.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

As MKs and citizens wondered if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyanu’s speech in the Knesset Monday afternoon was going to signal an end to his coalition, Jerusalem Post photographer Marc Israel Sellem provided everyone with the answer.

In the plenum before the speech, Sellem snapped a series of photos of Netanyahu at his Knesset seat reading over pages of his planned speech. One page read: “In order to continue our great achievements, and to stand up to the great challenges before us, we need to continue together.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads from his speech in the Knesset on March 12, 2018

Another page apparently mocked the opposition, saying: “You pulled your bill to disperse the Knesset! I don’t remember that ever happening. An opposition that wants the government to continue serving, because it’s afraid of an election.”

Sellem’s photographs quickly went viral and were soon broadcast both on Channel 2 and Channel 10, ahead of his speech, giving the country a sneak preview of Netanyahu’s tactics.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads from his speech in the Knesset on March 12, 2018

Zionist Union MK Yoel Hasson, speaking before Netanyahu, even made reference to Sellem’s photos in his remarks from the plenum.

For Sellem, it was all in a day’s work that sometimes entails just being in the right place at the right time.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits alone at the Knesset before his speech on March 12, 2018


Related Content

Music notes
March 12, 2018
Haensel and Gretel Jerusalem Music Academy

By URY EPPSTEIN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 18
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 16 - 27
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut