Knesset orders extra protection for Oren Hazan following Hamas threats

The Knesset Guard Unit decided on Tuesday to assign extra security to MK Oren Hazan (Likud) due to threats he said he received from Hamas. The threats came after Hazan confronted visiting families of Palestinian prisoners coming from the West Bank and Gaza.



A Knesset spokesman said that the decision to provide Hazan with a personal bodyguard came after a joint assessment of the Knesset Guard Unit and the Israel Police.





On Monday, Hazan clashed with the families on their way to the Nafha Prison near Sde Boker . The lawmaker boarded a bus and confronted the parents, while he broadcast the incident on Facebook Live.On the bus, Hazan berated several parents, calling their sons “dogs” and “scums.”He said he will work to prevent Gazans from seeing their sons as long as Hamas does not allow relatives of the Israeli prisoners of and missing persons held in Gaza to obtain information about their fate.He turned to one of the mothers and asked, “Who did you come to visit? What did your son do?”“He did not do anything,” she said.“He did not do anything? Did he distribute flowers? Your son is a dog. He’s a dog. You came to visit the scum who are sitting here in prison, whom you see as your family members,” Hazan said.He then turned to a father of another prisoner, and asked, “Are you against violence against Israelis?”When the father, who seemed shocked, said “no,” Hazan said, “so you think the when someone is going to carry out an attack it is kwaies [the Arab word for 'okay'], the father said “no.”“If you think that it is okay, then we should break your hands as well,” Hazan responded.Then he turned to other passengers on the bus and said, “I want to tell you all, your friends in Gaza are holding our brothers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul and Avera Mengistu, and if you do not bring this message home that we want to get our children back you will not come here anymore. If you continue here you will not see them alive.”In response to the Knesset Guard’s decision, Hazan said, “These threats will not deter me. I will keep on doing everything needed for the people of Israel and for the land of Israel — and it includes actions to stop the visits of Hamas terrorists’ families,” he was quoted in Ma'ariv.“Until they understand there in Gaza that without giving our sons back — IDF soldiers Oron Shaul, Hadar Golding and citizen Avera Mengistu — there will not be one day of quiet for the Hamas terrorists in Israel.”Arik Bender/Maariv contributed to this report.