Knesset plenum passes school defibrillator law

A bill to require the installation of electronic defibrillators in schools with at least 500 pupils was passed with 26 unanimous votes on its second and third readings in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday.



The bill proposed by MKs Ya’acov Margi and Ahmad Tibi was an amendment to the law requiring first-aid kits in educational institutions. It added the requirement for defibrillators, devices that are often successful in rescuing patients from life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias and can be used without significant training.





At present, a law obligates government ministries, local authorities and the owners of public places such as malls and airports to install defibrillators, even though implementation of the law has been slow.The automatic defibrillators gives voice instructions so that anyone can use them to save lives until emergency medical personnel arrive on the scene.Tibi, a gynecologist by training, said: “I have initiated quite a few laws, but this law has a special emotional significance for me. I knew an eight-year-old child who died in a schoolyard because an ambulance arrived 45 minutes after his heart stopped. If this law had existed then, it is reasonable to assume that he would have been with us today.”