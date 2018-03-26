March 26 2018
|
Nisan, 10, 5778
|
Activists carry out Passover Sacrifice ritual at foot of Temple Mount

The ceremony, that included that slaughtering of a lamb and a demonstration of the work of the Kohanim, was attended by senior national-religious rabbis.

By
March 26, 2018 22:37
1 minute read.

MK Yehuda Glick participates in “Passover sacrifice” ritual on the foot of the Temple Mount (Udi Shaham/The Jerusalem Post)

Hundreds of activists and attended on Monday the annual Passover sacrifice ritual that was conducted for the first time next to the Southern Wall, at the foot of Temple Mount.

In the past years, the ceremony was conducted in various locations far from the Temple Mount itself, such as the Old City, Mount Olives and Kiryat Moshe at the entrance to Jerusalem. The fact that both Israel Police and the Jerusalem Municipality permitted to conduct the ceremony at the Temple Mount might indicate of the warming ties between them and the Temple Mount activists, as well on the growing popularity of the movement.

The ceremony, that included that slaughtering of a lamb and a demonstration of the work of the Kohanim, was attended by senior national-religious rabbis such as Yisrael Ariel and Dov Lior. MK Yehudah Glick (Likud), a former senior Temple Mount activist, attended the event as well.

Talking with The Jerusalem Post, Glick said: “I am happy that were are having it here at the foot of the Temple Mount. We started here, over a decade an a half ago, with just a handful of people. And now we have hundreds of people coming.”

Assaf Fried, a spokesman for the Temple Mount Activists Movement told the Post that they are satisfied with the event, and added that “when 10,000 will attend, we will to it up in the Temple Mount itself.”

Meanwhile, left-wing activists protested against the authorities who allowed the event to take place in such location.

“The official police approval to allow the slaughtering ceremony in the Davidson Center - an official national and religious site - and at the foot of the Temple Mount and the al-Aqsa mosque is outrageous,” Ir Amim NGO said in a statement.

“It indicates an official state’s sponsoring in an extremists ceremony, and a support in the official intentions in the movements that are organizing it,” it said.



