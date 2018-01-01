January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
Major improvement in stabbed guard's condition

By
January 1, 2018 22:21

Major improvement was seen in the condition of Asher Elmaliach, the security guard who was stabbed at the Jerusalem central bus station three weeks ago.




An Israeli Border Policewoman at the scene of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station stabbing attack, Dec

An Israeli Border Policewoman at the scene of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station stabbing attack, December 10, 2017.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Major improvement was seen in the condition of Asher Elmaliach, the security guard who was stabbed at the Jerusalem central bus station three weeks ago, a Shaarei Zedek Medical Center spokesperson said Monday.

Elmaliach started breathing independently on Sunday and is able to communicate with his surroundings, the spokesperson added. But  he is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

Elmaliach was stabbed in the chest by Yasin Abu al-Qur’a, a 24-year-old Palestinian from the area of Nablus. Yasin Abu al-Qur’a was indicted last week and was said to have been avenging US President Donald Trump’s recent declaration recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.


