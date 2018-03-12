March 12 2018
|
Adar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Police arrest man who injured 3, barricaded himself in Haifa apartment

After two hour standoff, SWAT team breached apartment, took attacker into custody.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 12, 2018 11:12
1 minute read.
Police forces surround a haifa building where a man has barricaded himself

Police forces surround a haifa building where a man has barricaded himself. (photo credit: CHANNEL 2)

Police special units broke into an apartment in the northern Israel city of Haifa on Monday where a man barricaded himself after attacking police officers and an elderly couple.

After a two-hour standoff, police officers repelled into the ground floor apartment and released tear gas, incapacitating the suspect.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


They were then able to take him into custody for questioning.

Dozens of police and security personnel, including snipers, canine handlers and special forces officers surrounded the ground floor apartment while negotiators tried to convince the suspect to grant them access.

The incident began when the suspect, a man in his thirties, attacked two police officers responding to reports that a man was behaving erratically near a Haifa hospital. When the police officers approached the suspect, he attacked them with a hand saw, badlyinjuring one of them. One of the officers fired warning shots in the air, causing the suspect to flee.

The man was able to gain access to the home of an elderly couple and badly injured the husband. The couple, reportedly in their eighties, were rushed to hospital, the wife having suffered minor bruises.

Police arrived on the scene a short while later and began negotiating with the suspect while preparing for the breach.

According to a family member of the victims, the man was know to authorities after they issued complaints that he was squatting in a vacant apartment in the building  and that they had even issued a restraining order against him after he threatened them on several occasions.


Related Content

whisky alcohol distillery brewery
March 12, 2018
Buffs pour into Tel Aviv for World's largest whisky exhibition

By CHAYA EISENBERG

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 18
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 16 - 27
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut