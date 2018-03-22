March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Meretz voters elect Tamar Zandberg as new leader

Zandberg won 71% of the votes and will now lead Meretz.

By
March 22, 2018 22:44
Meretz voters elect Tamar Zandberg as new leader

Tamar Zandberg after being elected leader of Meretz. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

MK Tamar Zandberg is the new leader of Meretz after she won the first ever leadership primary held in the left-wing party on Thursday.

Zandberg will replace Zehava Gal-On, who dropped out of the race after leading the party for six years.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"Something is happening in Meretz," Zandberg said in her victory speech. "We were eulogized, but Meretz is coming back big time. We will be part of the revolution that the people of Israel need."

She won 71% of the vote. Former Peace Now secretary-general Avi Buskila finished second with 28.5%.

Zandberg thanked Buskila and said he and his supporters would help move the party forward.

The turnout was only 53.6% among some 31,679 eligible voters, with 16,954 casting ballots.

Zandberg promised in campaign stops throughout the day that the party would win 10 seats in the next election.  

Gal-On wished her well, saying that "Israeli politics can be a cruel mine field and the main battles still lie ahead, but I am sure you will handle them with honor and determination."


Related Content

Wine
March 22, 2018
Wine time is here again

By ADAM MONTEFIORE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 20 - 37
    Beer Sheva
    19 - 36
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 30
    Jerusalem
    19 - 32
    Haifa
  • 25 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 34
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut