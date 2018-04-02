Minister Steinitz was questioned in 'submarines affair'

National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz was questioned by police last week over his part in the “submarines affair,” Kan news reported on Sunday. Steinitz was questioned as a witness, not as a suspect in the case.



The “submarines affair,” otherwise known as Case 3000, is a corruption investigation into Israel’s purchase of German-made naval vessels.





Jpost's featured videos

Kan’s report said that the investigation is in its last stages and that it is close to being concluded. One of the last steps to complete the investigation will be to collect the testimony of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , who was in charge of Israel’s security system (as the prime minister) while the purchase was made.On February, Police Commissioner Insp.-Gen. Roni Alsheich said in a Knesset discussion that it is only natural that the prime minister would be questioned in the case, as he was a senior figure in the system while the transaction was carried out.“There is no option that in a case like the ‘submarines affair’ we would not hear the testimony of all those involved,” Alsheich said. “When I say ‘involved,’ I mean those who were involved in decision-making when submarines were purchased.”“This is why, when we were asked two to three months ago if the prime minister will be giving his testimony, I said, ‘Of course.’ Would you imagine a situation in which the prime minister won’t be questioned? It doesn’t mean that he will be questioned under caution or that he is a suspect,” Alsheich continued.Kan’s report said that police are leaning toward recommending that the state’s prosecution indict all senior figures involved in the case, including Netanyahu’s closest associates, his personal lawyer David Shimron and his special diplomatic envoy Yitzhak Molcho, former deputy head of the National Security Council Avriel Bar-Yosef and former Navy chief Eliezer Marom.