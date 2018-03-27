March 27 2018
|
Nisan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Mobileye slams 'new entrants' to field after fatal Uber crash

Israeli founded company says its technology could have prevented the death of Uber victim in fatal car crash.

By REUTERS
March 27, 2018 08:54
1 minute read.

Autonomous Car Driving - Mobileye

Autonomous Car Driving - Mobileye

SAN FRANCISCO - The head of Mobileye said on Monday its computer vision system would have detected the pedestrian who was killed in Arizona by a self-driving Uber vehicle, and called for a concerted move to validate the safety of autonomous vehicles.

Amnon Shashua, chief executive officer of Mobileye, the vision system company owned by Intel Corp, in a blog post also criticized "new entrants" in the self-driving field that have not gone through the years of development necessary to ensure safety in the vehicles.

Jpost's featured videos


Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Police and safety regulators are investigating the March 18 fatality in which a woman crossing a wide roadway at night was struck and killed by the Uber self-driving test vehicle. The incident has focused new attention on the safety and validation of such vehicles.

Mobileye said it took the dashboard camera video released last week by police and ran it through Mobileye's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), a building block of even more sophisticated full self-driving systems that is currently found in 24 million vehicles around the world.

Despite the low quality imaging from the police video, Mobileye's ADAS technology was able to detect the pedestrian, Elaine Herzberg, and the bicycle she was pushing across the road "approximately one second before impact," Shashua wrote in the blog, which was published on Intel's website.

Uber has not said whether the sensors in its self-driving vehicle detected Herzberg in the seconds before the accident.

New developments in self-driving technology and a host of new entrants in the field wrongly give the impression that "the decade-plus experience of incumbent computer vision experts should be discounted," Shashua wrote.

"Experience counts, particularly in safety-critical areas," Shashua wrote in a veiled reference to Uber, which only began to develop its self-driving program in 2015.

Mobileye's CEO has previously argued for a formal model for "provable safety assurances" that all self-driving companies could use to validate the safety of their systems and ensure their vehicles do not cause accidents.

"I firmly believe the time to have meaningful discussion on a safety validation framework for fully autonomous vehicles is now," Shashua wrote.


Related Content

March 27, 2018
Extended break allows title challengers to rest, practice

By ALLON SINAI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 18 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 18 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 25
    Haifa
  • 23 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut