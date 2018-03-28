More than 60 ambassadors join Israel at UN 'seder'

More than 60 ambassadors and senior diplomats from all over the world joined Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon for a “model seder” on Tuesday in honor of the upcoming Passover holiday.



"While we are preparing to celebrate the Festival of Freedom and the struggle of the ancient Jews against bondage and slavery, the Iranian regime continues to threaten Israel and to spread terror throughout the Middle East,” Danon said during the event.





“These are fateful days. Now is the time for the countries of the world to join us in standing up to Iran and put an end to their attempts to destabilize the entire region,” the ambassador added.Among the guests at the ceremony was Turkish Ambassador to the UN Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu, who partook in the customary rituals of the Passover holiday including reading from the Haggadah and tasting the traditional foods served at the meal.Sinirlioglu’s presence at the seder marked an important diplomatic achievement for Israel, which has struggled to build warmer ties with Ankara despite signing a normalization agreement less than two years ago.Relations between the Israel and what was once its principle Muslim ally crumbled after navy commandos stormed an activist ship in May 2010 to enforce a naval blockade of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip and killed 10 Turks on board.The seder, which was organized by Israel’s Mission to the UN in cooperation with the European Coalition for Israel, was attended by ambassadors from four continents, including representatives of the United Kingdom, Argentina and Rwanda.Tomas Sandell, the Founding Director of the European Coalition for Israel, emphasized the importance the annual Passover holiday serves and criticized the UN for minimizing the Jewish people’s ties to the holy land."The Passover seder help explain, among many other things, the long and unbroken connection between the Jewish people and the land of Israel,” said Sandell.“In a day and age when UN organizations, such as UNESCO, have tried to put into question the Jewish claim to Jerusalem, it is important to know that the history of the Jewish people in the promised land dates back not seventy years, but closer to 3,500 years,” the Finnish-born advocate added.