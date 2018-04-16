April 16 2018
|
Iyar, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Mother suspected of drowning baby in hot tub says she heard voice of God

The woman said she had a "divine revelation" in which she believed she was told to baptize the baby.

By
April 16, 2018 19:33
1 minute read.
Ambulance

Ambulance. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The mother whose baby drowned in a Jacuzzi in an Ashdod hotel earlier this month is suspected of murdering her son.

According to media reports on Sunday, the 28-year-old mother told police that she experienced a “divine revelation” in which she said she was told to baptize the baby. She reportedly dipped him in water three times and expected him to rise on his own after the third time – in a miracle by which the baby would emerge “as a man.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Attorneys Michael Buskila and Shani Farjoun, who represent the mother, told the media, “As the investigation is processing, a wider image can be seen... this is definitely a hard and sad story, and not only because of its tragic outcome.”

“Since day one, when we met our client, we could see that her state of mind was unbalanced and that it required an immediate, thorough examination,” they continued.

The district psychiatrist was later reported as saying the mother was not qualified to stand trial because of her mental state and that she was not responsible for her actions.

When the case was first reported earlier this month, an outcry was sparked in the haredi community after the court approved an autopsy being performed on the baby’s body. Protests were held in by ultra-Orthodox demonstrators in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.





Related Content

ARTIST MAKOTO Fujimura sees 17th-century Japan as ‘a microcosm of the world.’
April 16, 2018
Silence and beauty

By ORI J. LENKINSKI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut