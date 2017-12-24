Netanyahu: Abbas shows no interest in finding solution to conflict

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has shown that he is not interested in finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday in response to Abbas's statement that he will not accept any peace plan put forward by the US.



Netanyahu, at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, said that Abbas made clear at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that “for all practical purposes he is withdrawing from the [diplomatic] process and is not interested at all what kind of proposal the US brings.”





Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting speaks about Abbas quitting the peace process, December 24, 2017. (Video credit: GPO)According to Netanyahu, “This again reveals something simple and clear – the ones who do not want a resolution to the conflict are the Palestinians.”Netanyahu also referred at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting to the new national security paper published recently by the Trump administration that asserts that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not at the core of the region's problems.“All of these things are true and can be seen by all,” he said. “Anyone with eyes in their head and a true heart cannot deny it.”In addition, Netanyahu related to Demark's decision to tighten conditions for providing money to Palestinian NGOs , saying that he has spoken about this recently with Denmark's prime minister and foreign minister, as well as with other European foreign ministers when he met them earlier this month in Brussels.Netanyahu speaks about Israel's withdrawal from UNESCO and Denmark's toughening up on Palestinian NGOs at weekly cabinet meeting, December 24, 2017 (video credit: GPO)“I demanded from them all that they end their support for organizations that support terrorism and boycotts of Israel,” Netanyahu' said. “Denmark has decided to take this step, but it is not the first or the last – we will continue pursuing this line.”NGO Monitor, which has for more than 10 years been following funding by Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and the Netherlands to an NGO clearinghouse based in Ramallah that today goes by the name of the Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Secretariat, also praised the Danish step.Daniel Laufer, a spokesman for NGO Monitor, said his organization identified grants by the Secretariat to NGOs “linked to the PFLP, which is listed on the EU's list of terror organizations, as well as others promoting incitement to violence, antisemitism, BDS and anti-normalization. The evidence also revealed that managers of the Secretariat were similarly involved anti-Israel political warfare.”Between 2006 and 2018, Denmark provided $12 million of the total $45 million budgeted to the Secretariat.According to Laufer, “Taken together with Norway's decision reversing participation in the Secretariat NGO funding mechanism, and with parliamentary scrutiny in Switzerland and the Netherlands, Denmark’s action highlights the belated awareness among Europeans of the need for due diligence and full transparency in NGO funding.”Between the years 2014-2016, Laufer said, the Secretariat provided $530,000 to the Women's Affairs Technical Committee that named a woman's center in Burka, north of Nablus, after Dalal Mughrabi, a Palestinian terrorist who took part in the Coastal Road massacre in 1978 that killed 37 people.The naming of the women's center after Mugrabi in May triggered the Danish review of where its money to Palestinian NGOs is really going.