Netanyahu: Ankara’s idea of an April Fool’s Joke is to preach morality to the IDF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday for calling Israel's actions on the Gaza border “inhumane,” saying this must be the way they celebrate April Fool's Day in Turkey.



“The most moral army in the world,” Netanyahu said of the IDF, “will not be preached to by someone who for years has indiscriminately bombed civilian populations. Apparently this is the way they mark April Fools Day in Ankara.”





Palestinians mark 'Land Day' with protests on Israel-Gaza border (Reuters)On Saturday, during a speech in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “I strongly condemn the Israeli government over its inhumane attack. Have you heard any noteworthy objections to the massacre by Israel that happened yesterday in Gaza from those who criticize the Afrin operation? This is the biggest proof of insincerity of those who fixate on us but say nothing about Israel using heavy weapons to attack people who are protesting on their own lands.”On January 20 Turkey began a cross-border military operation against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin in northern Syria, an operation for which Turkey has come under widespread criticism.The Syrian Observatory for Human rights reported that 289 civilians have been killed since Ankara began this military operation. Other estimates put that number as high as 500, amid allegations of indiscriminate Turkish artillery fire. There have also been reports of Turkish border guards shooting refugees fleeing the fighting and seeking shelter inside Turkey.