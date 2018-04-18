April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu, Rivlin wish Israel a happy 70th anniversary

Wednesday night marks the transition from Remembrance Day to Independence Day in Israel.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 18, 2018 21:53

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Greeting for Israel's 70th Independence Day

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Greeting for Israel's 70th Independence Day

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released an Independence Day greeting video Wednesday commemorating "70 years of freedom, 70 years of democracy, 70 years of bettering the world."

"Israel's success didn't happen overnight," Netanyahu said. "Men and women from every walk of life — young and old, Jew, Christian, Muslim, religious and secular — Men and women have worked hard to build our nation."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Wednesday night marks the transition from Remembrance Day to Independence Day in Israel, and On Thursday, many Israelis will head outdoors to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the state.

"I have no doubt that 70 years from now, Israel will be even stronger, even more prosperous than it is today," Netanyahu said.

In President Reuven Rivlin's greeting, he lingered on the Remembrance Day a little longer, remembering those for whom Israel "owes a great debt of gratitude."



Both Netanyahu and Rivlin remarked that Israel has amazed and will continue to amaze the world for the next 70 years.


Related Content

April 18, 2018
From mourning to joy: Israel celebrates 70 years of independence

By TAMAR BEN-OZER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 37
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 29
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 19 - 32
    Jerusalem
    16 - 29
    Haifa
  • 23 - 39
    Elat
    19 - 37
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut