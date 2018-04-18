Netanyahu, Rivlin wish Israel a happy 70th anniversary

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released an Independence Day greeting video Wednesday commemorating "70 years of freedom, 70 years of democracy, 70 years of bettering the world."



"Israel's success didn't happen overnight," Netanyahu said. "Men and women from every walk of life — young and old, Jew, Christian, Muslim, religious and secular — Men and women have worked hard to build our nation."





Wednesday night marks the transition from Remembrance Day to Independence Day in Israel, and On Thursday, many Israelis will head outdoors to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the state."I have no doubt that 70 years from now, Israel will be even stronger, even more prosperous than it is today," Netanyahu said.In President Reuven Rivlin's greeting, he lingered on the Remembrance Day a little longer, remembering those for whom Israel "owes a great debt of gratitude."Both Netanyahu and Rivlin remarked that Israel has amazed and will continue to amaze the world for the next 70 years.