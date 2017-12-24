December 25 2017
|
Tevet, 7, 5778
|
'Next year in Jerusalem': Merry Christmas from PM Netanyahu

By JPOST.COM STAFF
December 24, 2017 21:49

Netanyahu invited Christians to visit holy sites throughout Israel.




Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Christmas greeting, 2017.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Christmas greeting, 2017.

Standing right outside of the old city of Jerusalem on Christmas Eve, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished the city's Christians and Christians all around the world a merry Christmas Sunday.

In video posted on Facebook, Netanyahu invited them to visit Christian holy sites throughout the country "next year in Jerusalem," and even offered to be their guide.

"You can visit... any place that you want to visit, in the footsteps of Jesus and in the origin of our Judeo-Christian heritage," the prime minister said. "Please come to Israel, next year in Jerusalem and Merry Christmas to all of you."


