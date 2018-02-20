One man killed in Jerusalem gas leak explosion building collapse

A 40-year-old man was found dead under the rubble of a parking lot building that collapsed on Tuesday, following an explosion from a suspected gas leak, in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Baka.



After the explosion, that occurred at 1:30 p.m., police, firefighters and MDA personnel arrived at the scene and started searching for people who might be trapped under the rubble. In their search, one 40-year-old man was found.





A 62-year-old woman and a couple in the ages of 78 and 71 that were lightly injured from the explosion were taken by MDA EMTs to Hadassah medical center in Ein Karem. Two hours later, the couple was sent home.Police in a statement that it detained two suspects that dealt with the gas infrastructures at the scene.It added that “the investigation is still ongoing,” and that forces are still present at the scene to block residents from entering it.