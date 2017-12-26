December 27 2017
|
Tevet, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Israeli PM will meet PA President in Tokyo only if US invited

By
December 26, 2017 21:38

Japan’s FM invites Netanyahu, Abbas to summit in Tokyo.

1 minute read.



PA President Mahmoud Abbas with PM of Japan Shinzo Abe

PA President Mahmoud Abbas with PM of Japan Shinzo Abe, Ramallah, January 20, 2015 . (photo credit: REUTERS)

Visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Tokyo, with diplomatic officials on Tuesday saying Netanyahu would agree if the US is invited to the summit as well.

“The Japanese are serious, and we will go anywhere any time” to meet Abbas, one official said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“It is in the hands of the Americans,” the official added. “We want them to be involved in the process, and if they agree and go, we will have no objections.”

Following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital earlier this month, the Palestinians said Washington was no longer an “honest broker” and could not play a role in the diplomatic process.

The Walla website reported that Kono also extend an invitation to Abbas, and that the initiative by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe comes as Tokyo completes a decade of involvement in a joint Japanese-Israeli-Palestinian-Jordanian “Peace Corridor” project in the Jordan Valley. That project was launched in Tokyo in 2007.

Kono arrived in Israel on Monday and held meetings in Jerusalem and Ramallah over the last two days. He will now go to Jordan, Turkey and Oman on his third trip to the Mideast since becoming foreign minister in August. In addition to meeting Netanyahu and Abbas, he also met President Reuven Rivlin and Regional Development Minister Tzachi Hanegbi.



Related Content
Homeless
December 27, 2017
Taub report: Economic slowdown, high poverty and inequality in Israel in 2017

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 15
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 24
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut