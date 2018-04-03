April 03 2018
Nisan, 18, 5778
Parents arrested following Jacuzzi drowning of one-month-old baby

Hundreds protest decision to conduct autopsy on baby.

By
April 3, 2018 19:51
Man in handcuffs - illustrative

Man in handcuffs - illustrative. (photo credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)

The Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court decided on Tuesday to allow the autopsy of the baby who drowned in a Jacuzzi in Ashdod’s Mey Ami hotel the previous day, later delaying the decision due to the family’s intentions to appeal against it.

The parents of the baby were arrested and the court extended their remand until Sunday.

The court issued a gag order on details of the investigation.

The court’s decision to allow the autopsy led to protests in various locations throughout the country, including on Nahar Hayarden Street in Beit Shemesh, in which hundreds of ultra-Orthodox demonstrators participated.

The police arrested five protesters in Jerusalem who blocked traffic and confronted them, including at Shabbat Square and Bar-Ilan Street.

In a statement following the incident, it said: “Police will act with zero tolerance against every person who will blatantly disrupt the public order, intentionally interrupt the public’s day-to-day life and disobey police orders.”
