April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Police bust hi-tech driving test cheating scam

The suspect used MacGyver-like gadgets to help clients pass Israel's written driving test.

By
April 2, 2018 09:24
Police bust hi-tech driving test cheating scam

Rigged plastic bottles used for driving exam scam. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A resident of Beersheba in his thirties was arrested on Sunday for allegedly rigging plastic bottles with small cameras to illegally help people pass Israel's written theoretical driving examination.

He will be presented to the court on Monday to prolong his incarceration. 

The clients, who allegedly paid him thousands of shekels, were able to hear his answers using headphones. The suspect was able to help them to take the exam in Jerusalem while based in Beersheba.

A small camera in the bottles showed the man the questions they needed to answer.

The written exam is meant to establish that those seeking to obtain an Israeli driving license are familiar with Israeli traffic laws and regulations.
Police stated, 'Aanyone who bypasses the learning stage using trickery to pass this important exam might cause real danger via his actions to his life and the lives of other people traveling on the road."

 


