March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Elections loom large as haredi leaders reject military draft compromise

None of Netanyahu's political partners appears ready to edge back from the brink that would hurl Israel to the ballots.

By
March 11, 2018 17:53
1 minute read.
Israel's Deputy Health Minister, Yaakov Litzman (C) from United Torah Judaism party attends a meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem September 13, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The chances of Israel going to early elections increased dramatically Sunday after the Council of Torah Sages of Agudat Yisrael insisted that a law to guarantee military service exemptions for yeshiva students be passed before the 2019 budget is approved.

The decision of the council, which makes up half of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism faction, constituted a rejection of a compromise bill proposed by Bayit Yehudi leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked that aimed to ward off a coalition crisis that would see the country go to the ballot boxes more than a year before their scheduled date.

Netanyahu spells out three conditions for coalition deal, March 11, 2018

Kulanu leader and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon has rejected postponement of the budget  on several occasions, saying that the budget must pass this coming week or he will resign and topple the government.

At the same time, UTJ and Agudah chairman and Deputy Finance Minister Yaakov Litzman has said that he will not vote for the budget until the enlistment exemption bill is approved.

Justice Minister Shaked, together with UTJ MK Meir Porush and former Shas MK Ariel Atias, has been working on a new bill which could pass muster in the High Court of Justice while preserving the ability of haredi yeshiva students to obtain military service exemptions if they so wish.

MKs from Agudat Yisrael reportedly presented the details of the bill to Agudah’s Council of Torah Sages on Sunday afternoon. The council secretary issued a statement which, although not addressing the content of the draft law, said that the council’s demands from two weeks ago remained in place.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has also rejected any law other than that devised by the professional team currently devising such legislation in the Defense Ministry.




