Hundreds attend Zionist Union rally in support of Supreme Court

Hundreds of people attended a demonstration organized by the Zionist Union to express support in the Supreme Court, in light recent initiatives to strip authorities from the High Court of Justice that were discussed by the cabinet recently.





Most Zionist Union members of Knesset attended the demonstration, including the Labor party leader Avi Gabbay and Hatnua leader Zipi Livni. The demonstration was held in front of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem

At the end of the demonstration, attendees held hands and formed a human shield around the court.

Gabbay addressed the protesters and said that the protest is intended to show the support of the people in the High Court of Justice, in light of “attempt to destroy the democracy” in Israel.

“We are here to say that all of those who are taking part of this current administration… or those who remain silent, and are scared to attend the battle on [shaping] the characteristics of Israel: you are also part of the attempt to destroy the democracy.

“History will not forget the fact that you were a part of a government that made [said that] the police commissioner a criminal; the president a traitor; and the Supreme Court Justices enemies of the people,” he said.

Gabbay then warned about the potential ramifications of such moves.

“These moves are a slippery slope,” he said. “At the end of it are countries such as Turkey and Russia. They seem like democracies. It seems like they have a free press and human rights. This is where they want to get to.

"Democracy is lost in the 'salami system', a bit each time,” he continued.

“We are here to convey a clear message to the government: We will not let you harm it, not with word and not with a D-9,” he said, referring to remarks made by MK Moti Yogev (Bayit Yehudi) in the past.

The protesters were holding signs reading “protecting our democracy” and “it is sad to see our country going down," and while Gabbay was speaking, some chanted: "Bibi, go home."

Zipi Livni said that she is calling the liberal supporters of the Likud to object the legislation.

“This is the time for you to tell Netanyahu - stop here, and don’t go ahead with these moves,” she said.

She then said that this protest is not only to protect the court but the Israeli democracy.

“The Netanyahu administration is leading dangerous moves such as the nation bill that erases the equality and the overcoming bill that erases the High Court of Justice. When move to destroy the Supreme Court will be completed, Israel will stop being a democracy,” she said.