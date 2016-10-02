April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

'ISIS-inspired Jerusalem cell planned terror attacks against Israelis'

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) along with Israeli police had been investigating the group for more than a month-and-a-half.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
October 2, 2016 11:41
isis damascus

ISIS claims partial control of Palestinian camp in Damascus. (photo credit: screenshot)

Indictments were filed Sunday against six Israeli Arabs from the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, who were accused of forming an ISIS cell and plotting to carry out attacks against Israelis.

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) along with Israeli police had been investigating the group for more than a month-and-a-half.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to police, the cell had been planning terrorist attacks around the county, particularly in Jerusalem. 

The investigation started out as an undercover investigation and in the last few days arrests were made in three waves.

At the head of the group was a figure who the other members looked up to as a religious leader and had control over the other would-be ISIS members, according to police.

He allegedly taught them the Koran and interpretations according to ISIS theology.



Related Content

Israel national flag is projected on the wall near David Tower at the Old City of Jerusalem.
April 17, 2018
Your Taxes: Invest in Israel

By LEON HARRIS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 28
    Jerusalem
    16 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut