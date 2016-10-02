'ISIS-inspired Jerusalem cell planned terror attacks against Israelis'

Indictments were filed Sunday against six Israeli Arabs from the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, who were accused of forming an ISIS cell and plotting to carry out attacks against Israelis.



The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) along with Israeli police had been investigating the group for more than a month-and-a-half.





According to police, the cell had been planning terrorist attacks around the county, particularly in Jerusalem.The investigation started out as an undercover investigation and in the last few days arrests were made in three waves.At the head of the group was a figure who the other members looked up to as a religious leader and had control over the other would-be ISIS members, according to police.He allegedly taught them the Koran and interpretations according to ISIS theology.