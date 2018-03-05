March 05 2018
|
Adar, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Kahlon, Liberman threaten to quit as coalition crisis intensifies

However, both said that Netanyahu told them he will prevent early elections.

By
March 5, 2018 16:14
2 minute read.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announce NIS 150 million toward strengthening Israel's northern border on January 11, 2018... (photo credit: YONI RIKNER)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's finance and defense ministers both threatened to resign Monday as the crisis in Netanyahu's coalition over haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription and the 2019 state budget continued to deteriorate.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said he would remove his Yisrael Beytenu faction from Netanyahu's coalition if United Torah Judaism leader Ya'acov Litzman gets his way and a bill facilitating haredim avoiding army service passes into law by next week.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"We don't want elections and no one would volunteer to give up the defense minister job," Liberman told his faction in the Knesset.
"But if the bill passes into law in three readings, we would have no choice. I hope good sense wins out. I don't see any reason to flee the coalition or to break it up."

Liberman added that it was neither serious nor reasonable to pass such complex legislation in what he termed a "wham-bam-thank you ma'am" kind of speed.

Netanyahu spoke to Liberman, coalition chairman David Amsalem, and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin in a conference call from Washington and urged them to take action to resolve the crisis.

"I don't think the prime minister is a magician, and if he had a solution, I think he'd use it," Liberman said. "I don't think Netanyahu is looking to break up his government."

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon revealed to his Kulanu faction at the Knesset that Netanyahu and his closest advisers have also called him repeatedly, taking an active role in resolving the dispute. He said he told them that the 2019 state budget must pass immediately or he will leave his job.

"I don't see how I could continue to function as finance minister if the budget doesn't pass," Kahlon said. "Will I tell the elderly and the handicapped I don't have their money due to the haredi conscription law? It was a mistake to connect the draft bill to the budget."

"There is no reason to go to election when the government is functioning well. Whoever wants to drag us to early elections harms our economy."

United Torah Judaism MKs Moshe Gafni and Uri Maklev both said Monday that compromises were being worked on and they still believed elections could be averted, but Liberman told The Jerusalem Post that he had not heard about such compromises.

Former Likud minister Gideon Sa'ar, who will be speaking at The Jerusalem Post Conference on April 29 in New York City, said that while the haredi conscription issue is complex, he wishes Netanyahu well in solving it.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report


Related Content

March 5, 2018
What should Israeli companies do to break into the China market?

By MAX SCHINDLER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 17 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut