Kahlon, Liberman threaten to quit as coalition crisis intensifies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's finance and defense ministers both threatened to resign Monday as the crisis in Netanyahu's coalition over haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription and the 2019 state budget continued to deteriorate.



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said he would remove his Yisrael Beytenu faction from Netanyahu's coalition if United Torah Judaism leader Ya'acov Litzman gets his way and a bill facilitating haredim avoiding army service passes into law by next week.





"We don't want elections and no one would volunteer to give up the defense minister job," Liberman told his faction in the Knesset."But if the bill passes into law in three readings, we would have no choice. I hope good sense wins out. I don't see any reason to flee the coalition or to break it up."Liberman added that it was neither serious nor reasonable to pass such complex legislation in what he termed a "wham-bam-thank you ma'am" kind of speed.Netanyahu spoke to Liberman, coalition chairman David Amsalem, and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin in a conference call from Washington and urged them to take action to resolve the crisis."I don't think the prime minister is a magician, and if he had a solution, I think he'd use it," Liberman said. "I don't think Netanyahu is looking to break up his government."Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon revealed to his Kulanu faction at the Knesset that Netanyahu and his closest advisers have also called him repeatedly, taking an active role in resolving the dispute. He said he told them that the 2019 state budget must pass immediately or he will leave his job."I don't see how I could continue to function as finance minister if the budget doesn't pass," Kahlon said. "Will I tell the elderly and the handicapped I don't have their money due to the haredi conscription law? It was a mistake to connect the draft bill to the budget.""There is no reason to go to election when the government is functioning well. Whoever wants to drag us to early elections harms our economy."United Torah Judaism MKs Moshe Gafni and Uri Maklev both said Monday that compromises were being worked on and they still believed elections could be averted, but Liberman told The Jerusalem Post that he had not heard about such compromises.Former Likud minister Gideon Sa'ar, who will be speaking at The Jerusalem Post Conference on April 29 in New York City, said that while the haredi conscription issue is complex, he wishes Netanyahu well in solving it.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report